Zip, zap, zoom, Hussain Sagar reverberates with Round 1 of IRL

The banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad were reverberated with the inauguration of Round 1 of Two-day-Indian Racing League (IRL) on Saturday.



Trail run was conducted before the racing and the sports cars raced at breakneck speed on the street circuit. After qualifying 1, 2 rounds, Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Race 1 Sprint.

While the qualifying-1 driver A team started the race from 3.10 pm to 3.20 pm, the qualifying-2 driver B team done the same between 3.30 pm to 3.40 and the main race conducted from 4.00 pm to 4.45 pm in the evening.

As part of the preparation to the Formula E race in the city on February 11, 2023, the first of the IRL is taking place November 19 and 20 in Hyderabad. Only petrol cars took part in the Saturday's race. As many as 12 cars, 6 teams, four drivers and women racers took part in the first day. About fifty percent of domestic racers and fifty percent of foreign racers have been taking part in the IRL.

Fans in large number witnessed the race with as many as 7,500 tickets were sold out on the first day, the organizers said. There are 18 turns on the racing track and medical camp was arranged at each and every turn. Ambulances also kept ready in case of facing an eventuality. Apart from Hyderabad, teams from Bangalore, Goa and Kochi has been taking part in the two-day-sports event. Meanwhile, Minister KT Rama Rao watched racing along with other viewers at Prasad IMAX like an ordinary person.