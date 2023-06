తెలంగాణలో టీఎస్ ఐ-పాస్ వల్ల పారిశ్రామిక ప్రగతి పెరిగింది : సీఎం కేసీఆర్

Hon'ble CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao today inaugurated the Railway Bogies and Coaches manufacturing facility of Medha Servo Drive Pvt. Ltd. at Kondakal in Rangareddy District. Later, the CM addressed the gathering.



Ministers Sri @KTRBRS, Sri @BRSHarish, Smt. @SabithaindraTRS, Sri… pic.twitter.com/mZ4P3aVn3y