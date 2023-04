కొత్త సచివాలయం పరిసరాల్లో రేపు ఉదయం 4 నుంచి రాత్రి 8 వరకు ట్రాఫిక్ ఆంక్షలు

#TrafficAdvisory #TrafficRestrictions

In view of inauguration of the New Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat building of Telangana State, on 30-04-2023, moderate traffic congestion is expected due to vehicular movements of invitees from 4 am to 8 pm. Certain...https://t.co/hWwti5QN8A pic.twitter.com/czCxYMljcE