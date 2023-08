Good news for aspiring Multi Purpose Health Assistants - MPAH(F)s !



Hon’ble CM Shri KCR garu directed to increase Age limit from 44 to 49.

Vacancies increased from 1,520 to 1,666. Service weightage increased from 20 marks to 30 marks for MPHA (F) recruitment through MHSRB.… pic.twitter.com/cIgn504CUu