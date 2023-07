కాంగ్రెస్ కండువా కప్పి పొంగులేటి, ఇతరులను పార్టీలోకి ఆహ్వానించిన రాహుల్ గాంధీ

3.8 Crore people of Telangana want change.



Shri @RahulGandhi's #TelanganaJanaGarjana grand rally shall be voicing their shared aspirations, today.



We congratulate CLP leader, Shri @BhattiCLP on the completion of our 1360 km long Padayatra, today at Khammam.



Several senior… pic.twitter.com/MSYwlR3mrF