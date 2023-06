50 ఏళ్లలో 'స్కాం'గ్రెస్ చేయలేనిది ఐదేళ్లలో చేసి చూపించాం

16 years ago in Nalgonda fighting for Fluorosis victims against the then inept Congress Govt



Today, we are in Telangana state with Fluoride finally eradicated from Nalgonda thanks to KCR Garu’s brainchild “Mission Bhagiratha”



What Scamgress couldn’t do in 50 years, we have… https://t.co/kALITbZ0rj