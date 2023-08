పాలమూరుకి ఐటీ కళ.. స్థానికులకోసం జాబ్ మేళా

A mega IT job mela will be conducted by Telangana Academy for Skill Knowledge (TASK) on 9th August from 9am to 5pm at Shilparamam.



As part of first phase, a total of 650 jobs will be filled with the youngsters of Mahabubnagar Assembly Constituency.



