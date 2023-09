9నెలల్లో బిడ్డపుడతాడు కానీ, ఫ్యాక్టరీ కట్టగలరా..?

Telangana's Industrial Growth Keeps Advancing!



Kitex Group Unveils Another Project in the State! ️



Ministers @KTRBRS and @Drpmahendereddy led the groundbreaking for Kitex Group’s 2nd investment project in Telangana at Seetharampur, Rangareddy District.



Kitex,… pic.twitter.com/ZVlc9Oc8tR