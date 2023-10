For those who have been concerned about not seeing @TelanganaCMO up & about in public almost 3 weeks now, his son @BRSparty working president @KTRBRS gives #KCRhealth update in #exclusive to @ndtv; says #KCR is #TrumpCard to lead #BRS to victory even if MLAs face anti-incumbency pic.twitter.com/6ETKAze1pZ