హైదరాబాద్ కి అరుదైన ఘనత.. మా ప్రయత్నం ఫలించింది

Happy & proud to share that our planning & efforts are paying off



Hyderabad with nearly 2000 MLD capacity is now formally the first Indian city to be treating 100% of its sewerage



This was an initiative launched by KCR Govt with an outlay of ₹3,866 Crore



This was planned… https://t.co/AHOtBnvcXm pic.twitter.com/aYlutAieK6