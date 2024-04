భట్టి, పొంగులేటి, ఉత్తమ్‌ ఫోన్లు ట్యాపింగ్.. కేటీఆర్‌ సంచలనం

KTR says ready to take Lie Detector Test in Phone tapping case in public.



Says CM Revanth Reddy is tapping phone of Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy



Challenges Revanth & Kishan Reddy to take lie detector test that they are not tapping… pic.twitter.com/2nALDv2xdi