అర కొర కాదు.. 100శాతం ఎప్పుడు చేస్తారో చెప్పండి

#WATCH | Rangareddy, Telangana: BRS working president KT Rama Rao says, "We are fighting for the farmers. Congress party had promised that on 9th December, all loans up to Rs 2 Lakhs will be waived off. But it has been 8 months now but now even not 1/7th of the loan has been… pic.twitter.com/y55yFnZmPS