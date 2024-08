Dear Kharge Ji,



As you said, demolishing someone’s home and rendering their family homeless is both inhumane and unjust



This is exactly what is happening in Telangana with utter contempt for law & judiciary. Below is a video of Mahbubnagar town where 75 houses of poor have been… https://t.co/HlneWWBVlj pic.twitter.com/8qJJeeDQ45