ఇద్దరు అభ్యర్థులపై కేటీఆర్ ఆసక్తికర ట్వీట్

Two reputed All India Service Former officers are going to be fielded on BRS ticket to Loksabha. My compliments to our leader Sri KCR Garu for the great decision



Sri @RSPraveenSwaero Garu, a Former IPS from Nagar Kurnool and Sri Venkatram Reddy Garu, a Former IAS from Medak. My… pic.twitter.com/Cj0oh0EkcE