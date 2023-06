కంటివెలుగు 100 డేస్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్..

Celebrating 100 days Hon’ble CM KCR’s brainchild #KantiVelugu program in Telangana!



Telangana government has screened as many as 1.61 crore people, identified 40.59 lakh visually impaired individuals.



Grateful to Chief Minister KCR for his visionary leadership and compassion… pic.twitter.com/ETXZmSKCfN