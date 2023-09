హైదరాబాద్ లో గణేష్ ఉత్సవాలకు భారీ బందోబస్తు..

Elaborate #Security_Arrangements for #GaneshFestival: #CP_Rachakonda

Sri.#DS_Chauhan_IPS holds a review meeting with all #DCPs, #ADCPs, #ACPs & #SHOs of all #PoliceStations today at the #CP_office, Neredmet regarding the security arrangements for the forthcoming #Ganesh_Festival. pic.twitter.com/flrJNkMGzq