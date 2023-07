హైదరాబాద్ లో సౌత్ డీజీపీల కీలక సమావేశం..

DGP TS Anjani Kumar hosted an interstate DGP conference on LWE at Hyderabad.



It was attended by Rajnish Seth DGP Maharashtra, Ashok Juneja DGP, Chattisgarh, Rajender Reddy AP DGP, APCRPF IG Charu Sinha, Senior officers from Intelligence Bureau, Govt of India, Anil kumar ADG… pic.twitter.com/knNeNBI3Z7