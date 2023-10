దళితబంధులో భాగంగా వాహనాల పంపిణీ

Transforming lives and keeping Hyderabad pristine!



Ministers @KTRBRS, @YadavTalasani launched 162 Silt Carting vehicles distributed under Dalit Bandhu scheme in Hyderabad. This move empowers Dalit families and enhances sanitation services across 4 districts.



దళితబంధు పథకంలో… pic.twitter.com/bjWFPkNzvP