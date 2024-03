కాంగ్రెస్‌ ఫస్ట్ లిస్ట్ రిలీజ్.. తెలంగాణలో 4 స్థానాల్లో అభ్యర్థులు ఫైనల్!

.@INCIndia first list: Former CLP leader and former minister K Jana Reddy’s another son Raghuveer Kunduru finds place. Already,

One son Jayaveer is elected from Nagarjunasagar constituency.



Zaheerabad -Suresh Shetkar (ex-MP)



Chevella- Sunitha Mahender Reddy, ZP Chairperson of… pic.twitter.com/QnK18iZjT5