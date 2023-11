షర్మిల డబ్బు సంచులా.. నర్సంపేట ఆత్మగౌరవమా - కేసీఆర్‌

KCR questions people if BRS shud lose bcos of Samakiyandhra leaders from neighbouring state who are coming with money bags



Should Y S Sharmila’s money bags shud win or Mission Bhagiratha waters or 24*7 electricity ?



Sharmila has grudge against Sudarshan Reddy, Narsampet BRS… pic.twitter.com/5i7rR3l1b7