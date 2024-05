Watch Video; Thieves Disguised as Women Strike in Hyderabad: The "Chudidar Gang" Caught on CCTV



Thieves disguised as women are on the loose in Hyderabad, causing a stir after their latest burglary in SR Nagar. Dubbed the "Chudidar Gang" due to their distinctive attire, these… pic.twitter.com/D1KXTsI0jz