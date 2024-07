అది విలీనం, ఇవి ఫిరాయింపులు.. కేటీఆర్ క్లారిటీ

There have been a series of defections from your party. 6 MLCs, 6 MLAs, 1 RS MP. What's going on?: @navikakumar asks K. T. Rama Rao



The hypocrisy of Congress and RaGa is that today, instead of implementing the six guarantees that they had promised to the people of Telangana,… pic.twitter.com/6CbPt94uLQ