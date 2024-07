నిజాయితీగల పోలీసులు.. ప్రతీకార రాజకీయాల్లో బాధితులు

Shocked to hear the news of FIR on senior IPS officers(DGP rank) of AP Cadre Mr PV Sunil Kumar and Mr PSR Anjaneyulu along with former CM of AP, @ysjagan. This matter pertained to the alleged custodial torture of former MP of YSRCP, RaghuRamaKrishnam Raju @ RRR in in AP in 2021.…