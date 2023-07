అలోక్ అరాధే ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం.. సీఎం కేసీఆర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Administered the oath of office to Hon'ble #Telangana High Court Chief Justice Shri.Alok Aradhe at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad.

Alongside Hon'ble @TelanganaCMO Shri. K.Chandrasekhar Rao,Hon'ble High Court Judges,Senior Advocates,Hon'ble Ministers,MPs MLAs & Officials.@PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/9QVmYMlAv3