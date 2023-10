తెలంగాణలో అధికారం ఆ పార్టీదే.. నియోజకవర్గాలతో సహా వివరాలివిగో..!

Democracy Times Projection for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: [OCT 10]



Total- 119 Seats



BRS: 67 Seats [41% VS]^

INC: 40 Seats [35%]^

BJP: 06 Seats [13%]^

AIMIM: 06 Seats [3%]^

OTH: 00 Seats [8%]^*



*Including undecided voters.

^All vote share percentages are rounded off.… pic.twitter.com/2QuseBUP3I