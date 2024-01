మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్లు సరే.. ఓబీసీల సంగతేంటి..?

Today, I joined my brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh to flag United Front’s visionary program ‘पिछड़ा अधिकार यात्रा’ from Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

A united OBC front is the need of the hour. Lot of common goals and dreams to be achieved!

Jai Bhim

Jai Phule

Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/NFMUZNNe7w