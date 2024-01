ఆట ఇప్పుడే మొదలైంది.. ఎన్నికల తర్వాత JDU ఉండదు - తేజస్వి

#Bihar | On #NitishKumar (@NitishKumar) joining NDA and breaking ties with RJD, RJD leader #TejashwiYadav (@yadavtejashwi) says, "He was a tired #ChiefMinister. Khel abhi shuru huai, khel abhi baki hain. I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The… pic.twitter.com/u7oyZgOjB7