బస్సును ఢీకొట్టిన ట్రైలర్.. 11 మంది మృతి, 15మందికి తీవ్ర గాయాలు

#WATCH | Rajasthan | 11 people killed and 12 injured when a trailer vehicle rammed into a bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District, confirms SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa.#roadaccident #Rajasthan #horror #LatestNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/mqQxl7Sbry