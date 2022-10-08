YSRCP MLA announces resignation in support of three capitals, dares Atchennaidu

Highlights: Joint Action Committee was formed in support of the decentralisation of development and establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam. Former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Hanumantu Lajapatirai has been appointed as JAC Convenor.

Andhra Pradesh politics have once again heated up with the formation of the Joint Action Committee in support of the decentralisation of development in the state. With the Amaravati farmers holding Maha Padayatra in demand to retain Amaravati as a single capital on the one hand, the YSRCP party leaders in association with various public associations and intellectuals are holding round table conferences in support of three capitals that led to war or words between ruling YSRCP and opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmashree and former minister Avanti Srinivas announced that they are ready to resign from the legislative assembly in support of decentralisation. During the JAC meeting held in Visakhapatnam in support of decentralisation, Karanam Dharmashree handed over his resignation to JAC convener Lajapatirai in speaker format. He dared TDP leader Atchennaidu to resign against the decentralisation and contest from Tekkali in support of Amaravati as the only capital.



Earlier, Joint Action Committee was formed in support of decentralisation of development and establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam. Former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Hanumantu Lajapatirai has been appointed as JAC Convenor. It is learned that the JAC has decided to hold a massive rally in support of executive capital at Visakhapatnam on October 15.

