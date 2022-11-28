YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mulls on to go for pre-polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been mulling on to go for pre-polls to the State Assembly, based on the feedback given by a team belonged to the Indian Political Action Committee(I-PAC) backed by well known poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

The recent happenings in the state, including the special interest of the CM on the implementation of on-going government schemes apart from the prestigious Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, frequent meetings with ministers and MLAs, regular visits to the districts, appointment of observer to each and every assembly constituency, changes in official mechanism, attempts to lure the key leaders in other parties in to the YSRCP's fold, have been giving clear indication to the pre-polls, the political analysts opined.

They said that Jagan is in the thought that pre-poll is the best option, to avoid the poll alliance between the opposition parties such as the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party, that will dampen the efforts of the bigwigs of both the parties Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, who are in the process of pool the votes, which may poll against the ruling YSRCP in the upcoming elections.

According to them, though there is a sea change in the thought process of Pawan Kalyan, after he met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Visakhapatnam, nobody is sure about the consistency of the JSP President at the time of elections. Jagan is of suspicion that, though there is a wide gap between the TDP and the JSP right now the two parties may form an alliance before the polls.

Keeping all this things in mind, if everything goes fine in tune with the ruling YSRCP, there is a chance of conducting the elections in next year itself, the political analysts said.