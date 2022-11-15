YS Jagan, KCR expresses condolences on the demise of Tollywood actor Krishna

Telugu superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna's death has cast a shadow of sadness not only in the film fraternity but also in the world of cinema. In this context, many political leaders are expressing condolences. Chief Ministers of Telugu states reacted to the demise of the Tollywood stalwart.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed his condolences through Twitter saying that Krishna is our superstar and James Bond and a man of heart even in real life, who has made a distinction for himself in the film industry. He said his death is a great loss for the Telugu film industry and Telugu people and wished that God give strength to Mahesh and Krishna's family members in this difficult time.

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao also condoled Krishna's demise mad stated that Krishna's death is a huge loss for the Telugu film industry.

Also, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan condoled the death of superstar Krishna followed by AP Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and others were among those who expressed condolences.