'Yatra sequel' on cards but when does it start?

Yatra is one of the super successful films in Telugu. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the film is the official biopic of the life of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhar Mohan Reddy. Mammotty played the lead role and the movie has become a big hit. Interestingly, there are rumors of the second part as well. The film's second part was supposed to begin by now but there is no progress. However, we have come to know about an interesting news going viral on social media, regarding the film's sequel.

The reports say that the project was not called off. The likes of Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya and Pratik Gandhi were in consideration for the film's sequel, to essay the role of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. But, there is no official confirmation over the same.

The scoop is that the the film will be planned for the general elections time in Andhra Pradesh. The script work is reportedly in progress. More details of the film will be out soon.