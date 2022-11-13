Yashoda: Slow and Steady at Box Office

Yashoda is one of the recently released films in Telugu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the lead role in the film. The team is extremely happy with the way things are progressing at the box office. Hari-Harish duo directed the film and it is their debut in Telugu.

The film's performance at the box office is currently impressive. On the opening day, the film made an amount close to 3 Cr rupees at the box office. On the second day, we came to know that there is a sharp increase in the film's collections.

The makers confirmed that the film has improved. The film is currently steady and is generating big numbers at the USA box office as well. The team is extremely happy with the numbers and we expect that the film will breakeven in the next two days.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and others were also a part of the project. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad produced the film under the Sreedevi Movies banner.

More details of the film will be out soon.