'Yashoda' digital premier halts with Court Order!

Samantha's latest flick, 'Yashoda', has landed in a legal coup with the involvement of the Hyderabad civil court regarding a defamation case filed by a health organization for using their brand name in the film.

'Yashoda' primarily deals with the surrogacy & medical mafia involved during a woman's pregnancy. The hospital name used in the film was EVA IVF Hospitals, which actually exists in reality. It is common practice to take permission to use the name or invent a new name. It looks like the makers haven't followed any of both and post the release of the film, EVA hospitals have filed a complaint against the makers of the movie, citing that they have tarnished and defamed the reputation of the hospital by showcasing the organisation in a bad light. After going through the petition, the court has ruled in favour of the petitioners and has ordered them to hold the digital premiere of the film until a further hearing.

The next hearing is scheduled for 19th December, which is also the date of Yashoda's digital release. An Official statement is yet to be given to the makers regarding this issue.