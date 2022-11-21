Yadadri creates history, one lakh devotees visited on Sunday, Temple earns Rs. 1.16 crore in one day

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple located on Yadagirigutta in Telangana has created a new record in its history, when it comes number of devotees visited the hill shrine and the income it received in single day, on Sunday. According to the temple authorities over one lakh devotees visited on Sunday and the temple received income of Rs. 1.16 crore in the form of offers by the pilgrims on the same day.



The large number of devotees thronged the hill shrine on the fourth weekend in the auspicious month of Karthika. Accordingly apart from devotees of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, pilgrims from other districts in Telangana and neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka in large number reached Yadagirugutta by Saturday night itself.

Entire hill shrine including mandaps, queue complex and queue lines in the mandap of main temple were jam packed with devotees. Sensing the arrival of large number of devotees on holiday, the temple authorities made all arrangements to meet the minimum requirements of the pilgrims including nascent babies, senior citizens and women along with their families.

To clear the unprecedented rush of the devotees, the authorities in coordination with the staff, Vedic pundits and priests has initiated the process of performing daily religious and spiritual rituals to the presiding deity in the early hours of Sunday itself and opened the doors of the main temple to the devotees who have been eagerly waiting for hours together to have a glimpse of the self-manifested Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The devotees performed pujas to the presiding deity with utmost devotion.

Officials from the hill shrine said that creating a new record in the history of the temple in terms of number of devotees visited and income received on daily basis, over one lakh devotees visited on Sunday and the temple received income of Rs. 1.16 crore on the same day.