Yadadri allots darshan tickets online to devotees from Today

In order to ease the heavy rush of devotees at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, the hill shrine located on Yadagirigutta in Telangana, the authorities concerned has started issuing of break darshan tickets to the devotees from Friday. They said that as many as 400 tickets will be issued on daily basis to the pilgrims. There are two slots for the break darshan every day from 9 am to 10 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 5 pm in the evening. The 400 online tickets will be allotted equally to the slots. Thus the devotees can avail 200 tickets for the break darshan in the morning slot and the same number of tickets in the evening slot. They have to purchase the each ticket by paying Rs.300.

The move taken by the Yadadri temple become significant after the hill shrine witnessed a record number of over one lakh devotees on the last Sunday and the temple received an income of Rs. 1.16 crore in the form of offers by the pilgrims on the same day.

According to the authorities, apart from devotees of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, pilgrims from other districts in Telangana and neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka also coming to the Yadadri in large number to have a glimpse of the presiding deity.

To clear the unprecedented rush of the devotees, the authorities in coordination with the staff, Vedic pundits and priests has initiated the process of performing daily religious and spiritual rituals to the presiding deity in the early hours of last Sunday itself and opened the doors of the main temple to the devotees who have been eagerly waiting for hours together to have a glimpse of the self-manifested Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The authorities concerned have said that issuing of online break darshan tickets will help the devotees to plan their pilgrimage tour well in advance and they will reach the hill shrine according to the time slot of the break darshan.