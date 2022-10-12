Work intensifies on Pushpa: The Rule after Diwali!

Icon star Allu Arjun is on cloud nine as he bagged a Filmfare award for his performance in the film Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar is the film's director. The movie has become a big hit at the box office and one of the very few big pan-India hits in the recent times.



Ever since the film was released and became a hit, the team is under pressure to start the shoot of the film's sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule.

However, the team is trying to take things slow. Sukumar is fully confident and has taken enough time to make necessary fine-tunings to the script. Initially, the film was planned for a grand release during Christmas 2022 but this is not possible at all.

The shoot of the sequel is going to begin in a full-fledged manner only after Diwali and hence, the release date will also be altered. The makers are making arrangements for the new schedule that will kick-off soon.

Rashmika plays the female lead role in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolls the film.