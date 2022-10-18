Work from Vizag, Jagan Eyes on AU campus

Giving more strength to the speculations on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's shift to Visakhapatnam based on the proposal for three capitals, works related to the shifting of various departments from major and spacious buildings to other buildings in Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam has been going on in a brisk pace.



According to the reliable sources, he has been planning to work from Visakhapatnam three days a week and everything goes well according to the plan, the establishment of chief minster's camp office will complete very soon. Jagan will start his official works from the proposed camp office in Andhra University from November.

Earlier it was proposed at Kapuluppada but the proposal was ruled out on cost cutting basis.

The sources said that there are three reasons to choose Andhra University to establish chief minister's office and camp office which is in the heart of the city. The first reason is there is no parking problem in the spacious campus. The second one is two big buildings are there with all facilities suitable to establish chief minister's office and camp office and the third reason is the guest house in the university is well suited to provide accommodation to the guests.

With the recent visit of chief minister's wife YS Bharathi to the university, the shifting of various departments such as distance education, women's study center, education, Sanskrit, press and publications, accounts and computers from the spacious buildings to the other buildings are going on war footing basis. It is learnt that as many as four spacious buildings including Platinum Jubilee Guest House, Distance Education building are under renovation according to the Vastu Shastra.