Winter in Telugu States heats up with Netas Padayatras

Though people in Telugu States are shivering with lowest temperatures for the last few days, the leaders of the major political parties are making arrangements to heat up the states politically by taking up Padayatras in the winter season.

The dust rose from the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken up by the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the Telugu States was settled after his walkathon entered Maharashtra recently. But the Telangana Congress leaders pointed their figure at the Bharta Jodo Yatra as one of the reasons behind the party candidate's debacle in Munugode by-poll.

It is learnt that, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has decided to take up the fifth phase of his prestigious Padayatra 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' at the earliest.

According to the sources, he took up the decision after the TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has called upon the party cadre to prepare for the next Assembly elections scheduled at the end of 2023 on par with the Munugode by-poll. The Telangana Chief Minister also termed the elections as a war between the ruling party and the saffron party. He also assured party tickets to the sitting MLAs in the ensuing elections. He instructed the MLAs and ministers to vigorously tour in their respective constituencies and reach the people instead of camping at Hyderabad.

As the TRS chief termed the next elections between the ruling party and the BJP and asked the party public representatives to tour in the respective constituencies, Bandi Sanjay Kumar decided to start his fifth and last phase of Padayatra within few weeks to avoid more embarrassment to the party in the ensuing Assembly elections.

When it comes to Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been frequently conducting constituency wise meetings with party leaders and asking them to attend the state government's prestigious 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme (Government at each and every doorstep), which aimed to get feedback from the general public on the implementation of various welfare schemes and development programs. Jagan also has been instructing them to strive hard to win all Assembly constituencies in the ensuing elections.

With this, the TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is getting ready to take up his stalled Padayatra to various parliament constituencies in the state in the end of November or in the first week of December. He wanted to clear the ground for his son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh's Padayatra which is scheduled to start from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27.

As the JSP President Pawan Kalyan and his party cadre are in neck deep with protest programme 'Jagananna Illu labdidarulaku Kanneellu'(the beneficiaries of the YSR Jagananna Colonies Project were in tears) against the YSR Jagananna Colonies Project, the source said that the JSP is not in a mood to take up Padayatra right now.