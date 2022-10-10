Will quit Munugode by-poll if BJP spends Rs. 18,000 Cr for development: Jagdish Reddy

Telangana state Minister for Power G Jagdish Reddy on Monday has given a whooping offer to BJP saying that TRS would quit contesting from the Munugode by-election if they would spend Rs. 18,000 crores, which was sanctioned for Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's company as part of Quid Pro Quo for the development of Munugode constituency and Nalgonda district.

Speaking at an election campaign in Koratikal village under Munugodu constituency, Jagdish Reddy made the above comments. He said he would convince Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to withdraw from the contest if they are ready for the challenge. Further, he said that by-elections were erupted only out of greed and conspiracies to prevent the development of Telangana.



He flagged of BJP for not sanctioning a paise for the construction of Yadadri despite posing themselves as the ambassadors for the Hinduism. The Minister said that the chief minister has spend Rs. 1000 crores for the development of Yadadri.

Meanwhile, TRS has officially started the by-election campaign in Koratikal of Munugodu mandal. The candidate of that party, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, was warmly welcomed by the local people with bathukamma and bonalu.