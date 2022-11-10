Will PM Modi's visit assures to fulfill earlier assurances made by Centre to Telangana?

Entire Telangana society has been looking at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramagundam on Saturday to dedicate the Fertilizer Corporation of India's unit to the nation.



Marking the occasion, as many as 64 intellectuals, writers and poets from Telangana has write an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The open letter highlighted Central government's failure in the fields ranging from international affairs to national integrity for the past eight years. It also put eight demands including the assurances given to the Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act -2014 in front of the Prime Minister.

It is customary to the above said signatories to write an open letter to the ruling dignitaries from who visit the state from Delhi and other countries where they tried to bring burning issues ranging from state level to international level.

Their open letter evoked response from the dignitaries concerned and the demands mentioned in the letter were addressed up to some extent in the earlier instances.

But things have changed for the past eight years in the country. Forget about the open letter the ruling fraternity at Centre least bothered about the personal representations made by the intellectuals across the country on various public issues and started dividing the intellectuals based on the ideologies they are following and the political parties they have been affiliating.

As the BJP candidate faced debacle at Munugode by-poll, the BJP bigwigs are not in a mood to do any good to Telangana.

When it comes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a well known fact that he is always in forefront to announce packages and deliver promises at poll-bound states by keeping an eye on getting the reign of power in the states concerned.

Right now he is totally focusing on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh states which are going for elections in few weeks.

When it comes to Telangana, there are no elections in sight. So expecting an assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on fulfilling earlier assurance made by the Centre to the state is nothing but trying to satisfy thirst from a mirage.