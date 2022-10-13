Will adopt Munugode if TRS wins by-election with a massive majority: KTR

TRS party working president KTR announced that if TRS party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy wins with a huge majority, he will adopt the Munugode constituency. KTR participated in the rally organized on the occasion of Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy's nomination filing. He said he would come to the constituency once every six months after November 6 to monitor the development work.

He said that KCR has known the difficulties of Nalgonda before and wrote a song on the problems of the people in 2006 traveling to 32 mandalas. Alleging that the former Ministers Jana Reddy and Palvai Govardhan Reddy failed to eradicate the drinking water problems, KTR said that with the initiatives of KCR the Fluorosis problem was overcome after the formation of Telangana.

The minister said that although the Krishna river is flowing through Nalgonda district, the problem of drinking and irrigation water has not been solved. The TRS government under the KCR leadership is providing water to two and a half lakh people by building Cherlagudem and Sivannagudem reservoirs.

Taking a dig at the BJP, KTR said that while the TRS government is giving pensions Modi is waiving the debts of the rich. TRS held a huge rally from Bangarigadda to Chandur on the occasion of the nomination of TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. In this rally, KTR alleged that BJP is using even gods for politics.