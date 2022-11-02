Why Pawan Kalyan fails to motivate people to revolt on Jagan rule?

It seems that Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan failed to motivate people to revolt on the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. His frequent anger against people has proved the above sentence clearly. It is learnt that most of the times when addressing the people publicly, the Jana Sena supremo expressed his anger on them for their inability to revolt against the Jagan rule in the state.

His latest press statement on the occasion of AP state formation day also reflected the same. In the press statement, Pawan Kalyan with rude words questioned the people why they are not revolting on the government run by the illegal persons.

The political analysts said that when BJP ruled Central Government decided to privatize the Vizag steel plant, instead of demanding the Central government to with draw its decision to privatize the steel plant, Pawan Kalyan fired his salvos at Jagan government and angry at the audience who attended the public meeting for not revolting against the state government. They are of the opinion that the Jana Sena chief lost his credibility among the people after making allegations on the state government on the shifting of industries from the state to other states where he failed to show the people on which industry from Andhra Pradesh was shifted to other state.

In politics, credibility is very important and that is why most of the leaders try to protect thier credibility for their existence at any cost. But without knowing the basics of the politics Pawan Kalyan has been showing his anger against people for not revolting against the state government without a valid reason, they pointed out.