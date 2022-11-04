When we are here, what is the need of middlemen?

The saffron party has started implementing its face saving strategy after the TRS chief KCR has made the videos public, which contain the discussions of the middlemen alleged to be from the BJP with the four ruling party MLAs in Telangana, in a press conference held in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Accordingly, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that as there are so many important leaders in the BJP to invite leaders and public representatives from the other parties to the party like him, there is no need of engaging middlemen to do the same. By saying so, he tried to show the farmhouse scam in a poor light.

He said that we, the prominent BJP leaders in the state have the capacity to bring the ruling party MLAs in to the party fold instead of using the services of Swamijis and other persons in this regard.

Kishan Reddy tried to convince the public by saying that they (the BJP) want to come in to power in state through democratic methods during 2023 elections instead of came in to power after the fall of the TRS government in Telangana.

In an attempt to defend the 'Operation Lotus', the Union minister has pointed his finger to many TDP MLAs joined the pink party without resigning their membership to the Legislative Assembly.