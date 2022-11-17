When NTR wanted to make 'Alluri' & Krishna 'Shivaji'

It is really a black day for not just Telugu Industry, but also for the whole film industry. The passing away of 'Superstar' Krishna has pushed the whole fraternity into this deep state of sadness & silence. With all the mass gatherings & mournings, one can truly witness how iconic life Krishna Garu has led.



Krishna is known not only for his charm but also for his guts. Among the epics he made, 'Alluri Sitarama Raju' stands tall. Here's something interesting about it. It is said that 'Alluri' is NTR's favourite subject too. He was planning to make the flick, but exceptionally, before NTR, Krishna has already begun the making of the film. Knowing about him, NTR could only wait to watch the film and was totally spellbound after watching the film.



He just said 'Sahbhash' to Krishna for making it in such a gigantic & authentic way. Krishna was also very much interested to make a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji. He went on to prepare the script with his writer Maharathi but there were some controversial elements in that story which has the danger of rising religious clashes. Krishna thought it would be a black mark on his life if that would be the result & abandoned the film.

