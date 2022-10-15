When Manchu Lakshmi rejected Rajamouli's offer

Sivagami is one of the crucial characters of the film Baahubali. It remained special, iconic and memorable for various reasons. Ramya Krishnan was lucky enough to grab the role and it boosted her career so much. Now, Manchu Lakshmi commented that the role was also offered to her.

In a recent media interaction, Manchu Lakshmi revealed that the role was offered to her as well but she had to decline the same, because, she was not ready at that point of time to play mother character.

Manchu Lakshmi do not have any regrets of rejecting the role but she is happy with the progress of her career now.

Manchu Lakshmi felt that even if she did the film and it became a hit, she would easily have gotten typecast. She made a wise decision, whatsoever.

On the other hand, Lakshmi Manchu made her debut with the film Anaganaga O Dheerudu.