'We will lay national high way through Idupulapaya once came to power'

JSP president Pawan Kalyan thundered at Jagan rule and warned that he will not step back from taking forward the movement to protect democracy in Andhra Pradesh though many people conduct recce many a times at his house and office



Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan warned ruling YSRCP leaders that they will lay national highway through Idupalapaya ((CM Jagan's native place in YSR Kadapa district)) once they came to power in the state if the state government stops demolition of houses belonged to the gullible on the name of road widening drive in small villages.

Pawan Kalyan visited the demolished houses in Ippatam village which comes under Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district on Saturday. The authorities concerned have demolished as many as 53 houses as part of widening the local roads in the small village on Friday where the drive had received severe criticism from local people as well as leaders of opposition parties in the state.

In order to extend his solidarity to the villagers whose houses were damaged, Pawan Kalyan started his tour from his party office in Mangalagiri and reached Ippatam.

The police personnel who deployed in large number in view of JSP presdient's visit to the village have stopped the vehicle where Pawan Kalyan has been travelling. As the vehicle was not allowed, he walked for a few distance and later reached Ippatam on his own vehicle. The JSP activists registered their protest against the treatment meted to Pawan Kalyan by the police. Later he received a grand reception from the party activists. The JSP president extended his solidarity to the victims whose houses were demolished. He had a patient hearing with the victims.

Later addressing the gathering, "Ippatam is a small village. Is it looking like a big city on par with Kakinada or Rajamahendravaram to widen the roads? Why not road widening drive was taken up in Pedakakani where local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK)'s house was located? Who are you to not allow me to talk with the victims? It (demolition of houses) is nothing but troubling the Ippatam villagers who provided land to us to organize a public meeting. Here with I am cautioning the ruling YSRCP leaders that we will lay high way in Idupulapaya (CM Jagan's native place in YSR Kadapa district) once we came to power in the state", Pawan Kalyan warned.

He said that it is un-believable to see road widening drive taken up by the state government in a small village which failed to repair the potholes across the roads in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan categorically said that he will not step back in taking forward the movement of saving democracy in the state though many people conduct recce many a times at his house and office.