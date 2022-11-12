VV Vinayak called off one more film?

Sensational star director VV Vinayak is extremely happy with the way things are progressing around his career. Although he is not doing any film actively, he is hoping to make a successful comeback soon. He has been working on a couple of interesting projects already. Meanwhile, we have come to know that VV Vinayak who was supposed to work on a project as a lead has called it off.



Already, Vinayak who planned to do a film called Seenayya has called it off. Later, he focused on Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' Chatrapathi remake. In between, Vinayak decided to do another film where he plays the lead role.

Reportedly, it is a remake project but unfortunately, we have come to know that the film is now called off. After spending a lot of money, time and effort, the director reportedly decided to call off the project for the reasons best known to him.

As of now, Vinayak is only hoping on the remake of Chatrapathi in Hindi. The complete details of the film will be out soon.