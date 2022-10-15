Voters still believe Rajagopal Reddy as Congress candidate

Elders and women in Munugode constituency are well aware of the by-elections in coming weeks. But the issue of Rajagopal Reddy's joining in the BJP and his entry in the fray on the BJP ticket is not well registered in the minds of the voters



Komatireddy family a synonyms to the Congress party in the combined Nalgonda district for decades has bringing new troubles to the Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who has been in the fray of Munugode by-election as the BJP candidate.

Now he is doing vigorous campaign in the constituency by asking the people to vote for the lotus symbol in the ensuing by-poll. Though the elder s and women in the constituency are well aware of the conduct of by-elections, he issue of Rajagopal Reddy's joining in the BJP and his entry in the fray on the BJP ticket is not well registered in the minds of the voters. They still believed that Rajagopal Reddy is the Congress party sitting MLA. This put the BJP activists who are campaigning for their candidate in trouble. When they asked the people to vote for lotus symbol and elect Rajagopal Reddy as their representative in the Assembly, the people in turn, corrected the campaigners by saying that they know very well that Rajagopal Reddy's election symbol is hand and don't spread lies by showing lotus instead of hand symbol. Though the shocked BJP activists tried to convince the people on the loyalty shift of Rajagopal Reddy from the Congress party to the BJP, they vehemently ruled out the words of the BJP activists and showed them the hand as the election symbol of Rajagopal Redy of Komatireddy family. This has been creating lot of trouble to the BJP candidate who has been spending lots of money for the by-election.