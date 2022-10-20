Vishnu to collaborate with Vaitla!

Manchu Vishnu and director Sreenu Vaitla worked together for an interesting film Dhee. The film has become a very big hit at the box office. The film met with a big success, in such a way that Vishnu Manchu is still basking on the film's success.

On the other hand, the duo planned to come up with the sequel to the film. The talk of the same is happening for quite some time now and they have already confirmed that they will be coming up with the sequel of Dhee.

But, then, we came to know that Vishnu is not entirely satisfied with the script of Dhee sequel and hence decided to call it off. Vishnu confirmed that Dhee sequel is not happening but his collaboration with Sreenu Vaitla is taking place.

Vishnu Manchu and Sreenu Vaitla will come forward to do a film which will begin in December. After the release of Ginna, Vishnu might officially make an announcement on the film with Vaitla.

More details about the film will be out soon. On the other hand, Ginna is releasing tomorrow.